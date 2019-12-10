Barr blasts FBI’s Trump probe, accuses investigators of ‘gross abuse’

Attorney General Bill Bar is blasting the FBI’s conduct during the Russia investigation, saying investigators relied on “flimsy” evidence in launching the probe and disputing key conclusions from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report released Monday.

Horowitz was critical of the FBI for their practices in using the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to get a warrant to conduct surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, but he concluded that the investigation itself was launched properly, without evidence of political bias.

“It’s hard to look at this stuff and not think that it was a gross abuse,” Barr said during a discussion at a Wall Street Journal CEO Council forum.

“Where I disagree with Mike, I just think this was very flimsy,” he said about the basis of the investigation. The FBI cited comments by Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos to an Australian official as sparking concerns about the campaign’s possible involvement with Russia. Barr dismissed this as “a comment made by a 28-year-old volunteer.”

Barr also pointed to the FBI’s failure to include key evidence in their FISA warrant applications that would have gone in Page’s favor.

He also pointed out that the Russia investigation was supposed to be a counterintelligence probe, yet there was no effort to warn the Trump campaign about suspected Russian activities.

“The normal thing to do in this situation,” Barr said, “is to go to the campaign, and here I don’t think there’s a legitimate explanation for why they didn’t.”