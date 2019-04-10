Barr assembles 'team' to look into counterintelligence investigation on Trump campaign in 2016, official says

Attorney General Bill Barr has assembled a “team” to investigate the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, an administration official briefed on the situation told Fox News on Tuesday.

Barr told lawmakers at a contentious hearing on Tuesday that he was reviewing the bureau’s “conduct” during the summer of 2016. Republicans have repeatedly called for a thorough investigation of the FBI’s intelligence practices following the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

