Barr accuses Dems of using criminal justice process as ‘political weapon,’ as hearing tensions flare

Attorney General William Barr fired back at Democrats during a testy Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday, suggesting they were using questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to try to score political points ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“We have to stop using the criminal justice process as a political weapon,” Barr said during a back-and-forth with Connecticut Democratic Sen. Dick Blumenthal.

BARR REVEALS TENSIONS WITH MUELLER TEAM OVER RUSSIA PROBE CONCLUSION, OBSTRUCTION PUNT

The exchange, one of several heated moments during the first hearing since the release of the Mueller report, came after Blumenthal told Barr “I think history will judge you harshly” and accused him of using his summary of Mueller’s probe to exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice. The senator called Barr the “fall guy for this report.”

“I didn’t exonerate,” Barr replied. “I said that we did not believe that there was sufficient evidence to establish obstruction.”

Barr continued: “The job of the Justice Department is now over… the report is now in the hands of the American people. Everyone can decide for themselves. There’s an election in 18 months – that’s a very democratic process. But we’re out of it.”

But the clashes with senators only escalated from there during the final couple hours of the hearing, as partisan tensions flared and Barr’s impatience with the lines of questioning began to show.

Minutes later, Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono accused Barr of lying to Congress and told him he should resign.

“Mr. Barr, now the American people know that you are no different from Rudy Giuliani or Kellyanne Conway or any of other people who sacrifice their once decent reputation for the grifter and liar who sits in the Oval Office,” Hirono said.

Eventually, the Republican chairman of the committee, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, stepped in to cut Hirono off.

“You slandered this man to top to bottom,” Graham told the Hawaii senator.

Another Republican senator, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, told Barr he was being subjected to “Kavanaugh-level” slander by Democrats — in reference to the highly contentious hearings last year of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

NAPOLITANO: BARR ‘SPLITTING HAIRS’ WITH RESPONSE TO QUESTION DURING TESTIMONY ABOUT MUELLER’S CONCERNS

In another dramatic moment, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley lambasted the anti-Trump text messages between former FBI employees Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, telling Barr, “That’s why we’re sitting here today. An unelected official in this government has open disdain for Trump voters then try to overturn the results of a Democratic election. That’s the story here today.”

Hawley added, “I can’t believe a top official would try to exercise their own prejudices. That’s the real crisis here.”

Barr, meanwhile, told the panel he’s actively looking into the origins of the Russia probe, saying he’s working with FBI Director Chris Wray “to reconstruct what went down.”

Earlier, Barr testified that he was surprised Mueller didn’t come to a conclusion over whether Trump obstructed justice.

“We did not understand exactly why the special counsel was not reaching a decision,” Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Barr also defended his decision to release a summary of Mueller’s findings initially, before later releasing a redacted version of the report. He suggested the full report would have been released sooner, if Mueller’s team had cooperated with their request to identify sensitive grand jury material from the start.