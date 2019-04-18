Barnes & Noble offers free Mueller report download

Barnes & Noble is offering curious readers a chance to view special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on the Russia investigation as soon as Attorney General William Barr drops the 400-page document early Thursday.

In a tweet, the bookselling company instructed followers how to easily download the materials.

“Be the first to read THE MUELLER REPORT for free! Pre-order today and it will be delivered to your NOOK Library upon expected release,” Barnes & Noble wrote Wednesday in a tweet, which has been shared nearly 500 times.

Users who don’t have the NOOK Library can download the NOOK reading app to read a PDF or “direct replica” of the report on their smartphones.

“The Mueller Report as released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Barr redactions and all, and it is essential reading for all Americans on both sides of the aisle,” a description of the Mueller report on NOOK reads, in part. “After almost two long years, the wait is over for one of the most important investigations in the history of American politics.”

Dozens of people thanked Barnes & Noble for giving them an easy way to read the lengthy report.

The Justice Department is expected to release a redacted version of the special counsel’s report on Russian election interference and the Trump campaign Thursday morning.

Barr scheduled a 9:30 a.m. news conference to present his interpretation of the report’s findings, before providing redacted copies to Congress and the public. The news conference, first announced by President Trump during a radio interview, provoked immediate criticism from congressional Democrats.

