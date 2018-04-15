Barbara Bush to focus on comfort care due to 'failing health,' spokesman says

Former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and will not seek additional medical treatment after a series of recent hospitalizations, a family spokesman said Sunday.

The 92-year-old wife of former President George H.W. Bush will instead focus on comfort care, a family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

“Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others,” the statement read.

“She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” it continued.

McGrath did not elaborate on Bush’s health problems. She has been treated for decades for Graves disease, a thyroid condition.

Bush has been married to H.W. Bush since 1945. The couple had six children, including former President George W. Bush.

The Bushes have been married longer than any presidential couple in American history.