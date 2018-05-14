Bannock County voters can vote electronically

Pocatello, ID – As you head to the polls you may find a new way to cast your ballot.

You still have the option to use the pencil and paper method, or you can go electronic.

Bannock County Elections Administrator, Julie Hancock, wants voters to know “it is not a tabulator, and it is not documenting name or address of the voter. It’s not documenting the count of the vote or who that person voted for. All it’s doing is marking the ballot.”

Here’s how you do it: an elections official will hand you a blank card. You then insert the card into the machine. Once you enter your precinct number you can then select your party; from here you would vote for the candidate of your choice. If you make a mistake… don’t worry, you can go back and change it. Once you have made your selections and completed the process, you can finalize your ballot by printing it.

Hancock says, there is “less room for error. Always print that ballot out and you have a piece of paper in your hands. You can look at it, you can verify that it did exactly print what you voted.”

You can still vote the traditional way, or use the electronic machine, but officials say there is less room for error and it is much faster to cast your vote.