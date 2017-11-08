Bannock County Jail Bond Falls Short by 43 Votes

A $16 million expansion bond for the Bannock County jail in Pocatello failed to reach the needed super majority Tuesday.
According to the Idaho State Journal, the bond needed a super majority tally of 66.67 percent, but came up just barely short at 66.32 percent, according to unofficial results Tuesday night. It missed approval by just 43 votes, according to Bannock County Clerk Robert Poleki.
Unofficial county results showed that 8,295 voters favored the bond and 4,212 were against it, for a total of 12,507.
The 20-year bond would have increased yearly taxes for county residents by $27.32 per $100,000 of assessed home value and would have addressed issues of expansion and remodel. The bond also specified $2 million for a crisis center.