Bannock County introduces two new K9 members

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office introduced two new members of the force on Monday afternoon.

Sony and Jintox are two new members of the K9 unit who came all the way from Serbia back in July.

Both of the canines are two years old, and their handlers say each pup successfully completed more than 400 hours of training already.

Handlers explained, picking one of these police dogs is almost like picking the best players for a team.

“When we get them, we run them through a few different tests look to see if they have the abilities, the drives, and the character traits we need that would make good police dogs,” Bannock County Sgt. Jeremy Taysom said.

Both canines are able to detect drugs on suspects, and the handlers say they will be able to train these dogs to track down missing people as well.

