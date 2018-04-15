Bangladesh rejects Myanmar's claim of repatriating Rohingya

Bangladesh has rejected a claim by Myanmar that the Buddhist-majority nation has repatriated the first five among some 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape military-led violence against the minority group.

A Myanmar government statement said Saturday that five members of a family returned to western Rakhine state from the border area. It said that the family was staying temporarily with relatives in Maungdaw town, the administrative center close to the border.

On Monday, Bangladesh’s home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, said Myanmar’s claim that the family had been “repatriated” was false, noting that the family had never reached Bangladeshi territory.