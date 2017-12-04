Bangladesh, Cambodia leaders meet on Rohingya, other issues

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has met with her Cambodian counterpart, Hun Sen, during an official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Several agreements on trade, economic and technical cooperation were signed by officials and witnessed by the two leaders after their bilateral meeting Monday.

Hasina said that she and Hun Sen discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis, which “threatens peace and stability of our region,” and that she asked for the Cambodian leader’s “support for a durable solution to the crisis.”

More than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since security forces in neighboring Myanmar launched a violent crackdown against them on Aug. 25, turning it into Asia’s worst refugee crisis in decades.

Hasina is scheduled to head back to Dhaka on Tuesday.