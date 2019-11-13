Baltimore police seek 15 juveniles in attack on 53-year-old man

Baltimore police say 15 juveniles who beat and stomped a 53-year-old man last week remain at large.

The victim – his identity was not released – was attacked while walking on Fayette Street at night, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with severe injuries. He later estimated about 15 juveniles took part in the attack.

A police report cited by WJZ says the victim suffered multiple injuries, including bruised eyes.

“They beat him to the point he went down. They kicked. They stomped. They did a pretty substantial amount of damage,” Detective Donny Moses told the station. “In an assault like this, there has to be a commotion where people heard something, but at the same time, there’s a level of fear. People may not want to come forward because they feel like they may be next.”

Police have obtained surveillance video, but the footage failed to capture images of the suspects.

Moses stressed the importance of bringing those responsible to justice.

“People need to realize this could be their father,” he said. “This could be their brother. This could be their son, and we need to get to the bottom of this. If they strike one, chances are they’ll strike again. Before they strike again, we need to arrest them.”

BPD did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.