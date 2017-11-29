Baltimore police officer shot in hand, suspect in custody

Officials say a Baltimore police officer was shot in the hand in the Cherry Hill neighborhood and a suspect is in custody.

WBAL-TV reports that police say the officer suffered a “through-and-through” bullet wound to the right hand Wednesday evening and that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis visited the officer who they say is in great spirits.

The mayor said the officer is 30-years-old and has been on the force for some time.

Davis says the shooting followed a struggle with a suspect. The officer was wearing a body camera and captured the shooting on video.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It was not immediately known what charges the suspect faces and if he has an attorney.