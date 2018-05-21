Baltimore police officer fatally shot; search underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspects

A Baltimore County, Maryland police officer was fatally shot Monday, and officials say four suspects — believed to be “armed and dangerous” — remain at large.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers go out to this brave officer’s family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community.”

The officer was shot in Perry Hall, Fox 45 reported. Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said at a news conference Monday evening that around 2 p.m., a citizen dialed 911 to report a possible burglary with four suspects.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

The deceased officer, who has not yet been identified, responded to the scene, where she was fatally shot.

It’s unclear if the suspects are traveling on foot.

The police chief said that Americans are “seeing something in this country we’ve never seen before.”

“Officers who have died at the hands of gunshots is up,” Sheridan said. “This is a bad time in the United States for law enforcement.”

Three elementary schools in the area remain on alert status, and county officials advise that local residents in the area shelter in place.