Bail set at $1M for man charged in Billings carjackings

Yellowstone County Detention Facility Ryan McElmury

Yellowstone County Detention Facility Ryan McElmury

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – UPDATE 9/27/18: Bail was set at $1 million for a 41-year-old Wyoming man accused of breaking into buildings and stealing several vehicles during an hour-long police chase in Billings.



Ryan McElmury of Cody, Wyoming was charged Wednesday with 12 felonies, including three counts of robbery for allegedly taking vehicles at gunpoint on Monday night.



He also is charged with three counts of aggravated burglary for allegedly breaking into three buildings and assault with a weapon for driving a vehicle at a police officer.



Yellowstone County prosecutors also charged McElmury with two counts of criminal endangerment – for fleeing from officers and for forcing a vehicle off the road. He also is charged with two counts of theft for stealing vehicles.



He did not enter pleas.



Police Chief Rich St. John said officers twice fired shots at McElmury during the pursuit.

____

A Wyoming man has been arrested after leading Billings police on a 50-minute pursuit that involved 10 crime scenes, five stolen vehicles and multiple rounds of gunfire.



Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said Tuesday it is beyond belief that nobody was hurt or killed, including the suspect, 41-year-old Ryan McElmury of Cody, Wyoming. Charges are pending.



St. John says officers responding to a business break-in Monday night encountered two men. One surrendered and the other, McElmury, fled on foot.



During the pursuit, St. John said McElmury stole five vehicles, including three at gunpoint; pointed a gun at another person at a group home, drove vehicles at officers and was fired on twice by officers.



St. John says the chase was “akin to a Hollywood action movie.” Six police cruisers are out of commission. McElmury wasn’t hit by gunfire.