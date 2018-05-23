'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin: 5 fast facts about the Minnesota reality star

Have you met “The Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin?

The 28-year-old publicist from Minnesota will look for love among 28 suitors in the ABC reality love competition. Season 14 kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Ahead of Kufrin’s televised “journey,” read on for some quick facts about her.

No stranger to Bachelor Nation

“The Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question to Kufrin, who was a contestant on his season. However, the romance was short-lived.

“In a change of heart, Arie broke up with America’s sweetheart just weeks after proposing to her – stealing her fairytale ending and her future,” ABC explained in a biography on Kufrin on its website.

Luyendyk broke off his engagement to Kufrin to be with 25-year-old Virginia native Lauren Burham, who was initially the runner-up. Luyendyk and Kufrin had been engaged for two months.

‘Bidenisbae’

Kufrin wore a “Biden my time” shirt in a February 2017 Instagram post.

“Just over here like 👆🏼,” she captioned the snap. “#bidenmytime#2020#haveyouseenhimeatanicecreamconetho#bidenisbae.”

Kufrin also used the hashtag “#imwithher,” referring to then presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, in a Nov. 8, 2016 post on the social media platform.

Stamps are one of her must-haves

Kufrin was asked about five items she “can’t live without” in her “Bachelor” contestant questionnaire.

“Chapstick, facial lotion, bobby pins, popcorn, and stamps,” she shared.

She also listed some “embarrassing” listening choices.

“Country (when I’m feeling sad) or the Sister Act 2 soundtrack, which I don’t think is embarrassing at all, but my friends disagree,” Kufrin said.

Breaking the law?

Perez Hilton reports that “in 2009, the reality TV starlet was busted for ‘underage consumption.’ Kufrin pled guilty to the misdemeanor and was ordered to pay at least $431 in fines.”

She’s engaged

Kufrin shared the good news with People.

“It was the happiest moment of my life, she told the publication. “And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison spoke about the engagement in a recent Instagram post.

“I can tell you today that Becca is indeed happily engaged! I can’t tell you who it is but here’s a hint… It’s a human man,” he wrote.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.