Baby Faith who survived Mexican drug cartel massacre reunited with father: 'She is a living angel'

The 7-month-old baby who miraculously survived Mexican drug cartel gunfire while strapped in a car seat was reunited with her father Tuesday, bringing hope and healing to the grieving family.

Faith was one of several survivors from the massacre in Sonora state Monday when a cartel ambushed a convoy of cars packed with three women and 14 children.

Connie LeBaron posted a photo on Facebook of her granddaughter, Faith, reunited with her father, Tyler.

“God is so good for sparing her life,” LeBaron wrote. “She is a living angel and has brought hope to our family.”

Hours after Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29, was gunned down, relatives discovered her infant daughter, Faith, unscathed and still strapped to her car seat inside the bullet-ridden SUV.

“They found Christina’s baby Faith with the vehicle around her riddled with bullet holes. Somehow she had remained untouched, and alive,” wrote relative Kendra Lee Miller in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “She was in her car seat, which looked to have been hurriedly placed on the floor of the vehicle by her mother for protection.”

Miller wrote that Christina was the first one gunned down after she “jumped out waving her arms to let the attackers know that it was women and children in the vehicles. She gave her life to try and save the rest.”

Rhonita Maria Miller’s burned-out bullet-ridden SUV was reportedly found outside the town of Bavispe, along with four of her children: Howard Jacob Miller, Jr., age 12; Krystal Bellaine Miller, 10; and 8-month-old twins Titus Alvin Miller and Tiana Gricel Miller.

Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her two children, 11-year-old Trevor Harvey Langford and 2-year-old Rogan Jay Langford, were all shot to death.

Between the three families, 8 children miraculously survived, with some suffering injuries and transferred to hospitals in Phoenix, Ariz.

All the victims are believed to be members of the extended LeBaron family, who live in a religious community in La Mora, northern Mexico, a decades-old settlement in Sonora state founded as part of an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around 70 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border.