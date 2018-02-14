Awrad-winning Myanmar reporters appear in court

Two Myanmar journalists facing up to 14 years in prison if convicted of receiving government secrets have appeared for the latest hearing in Yangon, one day after it was announced that they had won a major press freedom award.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested Dec. 12 after police accused them of violating the Official Secrets Act by acquiring “important secret papers” from two policemen.

Reuters news agency last week published the story they were working on, an account of the extrajudicial killing last year of 10 men from Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya minority.

The literary and human rights organization PEN America announced Tuesday it was giving them its Freedom to Write Award, which honors those who have risked adversity in the cause of free expression.