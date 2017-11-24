Authorities: Suspect killed his mom, girlfriend and himself

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man apparently shot and killed his mother and girlfriend before killing himself a short while later.

WJAC-TV in Johnstown reports that Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw says 26-year-old Cody Bush apparently killed the two women Friday morning and then shot himself.

The Clearfield Progress newspaper says that a third person shot by Bush was taken to an Altoona hospital to undergo surgery. Police did not identify the victims.

Shaw says Bush’s body was found later near Route 53, a state highway.

Shaw says state police were called to a home to investigate a domestic incident involving gunshots in Osceola Mills, about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. They found the bodies of Bush’s girlfriend and mother.

The investigation is continuing.