Authorities seek suspect in fatal shooting of police officer

Authorities are seeking a suspect in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer.

Pennsylvania state police have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. He’s accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Shaw was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

Investigators say they know why the traffic stop occurred. But they won’t provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Shaw had served as a part-time officer in three other towns before joining the New Kensington police force full time in June. He was taken to a hospital after the shooting but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

New Kensington is about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.