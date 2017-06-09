Authorities search for missing Indiana man in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming — Authorities are searching for a 53-year-old Illinois man who was reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.

The National Park Service says Jeff Murphy, of Batavia, Illinois, was last seen at the Rescue Creek Trailhead, near Yellowstone’s North Entrance Wednesday morning. Authorities say he planned to hike to Turkey Pen Peak.

Murphy may be wearing khaki pants, a yellow t-shirt, navy pullover, a green and gray rain jacket, and an army green backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call (307) 344-2643.