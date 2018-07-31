Authorities: Middleton teen drowned in Boise River

MGN Online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities have recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who appears to have drowned in the Boise River.

The Ada County Sheriff’s office says the teen, from Middleton, disappeared under the water around 3 p.m. Sunday. His friends searched for several hours before calling for help, and authorities continued the search until dark.

The search resumed Monday morning, when the body of the teen was found about 30 feet from the shore.

The Ada County Sheriff’s office says there were no obvious signs of trauma and the boy appears to have drowned. His name was not immediately released.