Authorities investigating 'suspicious letter' at home of Sen. Susan Collins in Bangor, Maine

Local authorities are investigating a “suspicious letter” sent to the home of Sen. Susan Collins in Bangor, Maine, sources told Fox News Monday.

A Bangor Police Department spokesman told Fox News that authorities responded to “a residence on West Broadway to investigate a suspicious letter” at 1:39 p.m. Monday.

“We are currently on the scene. The investigation is ongoing,” a Bangor Police Department spokesman told Fox News. “The Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Bangor Fire Department and local hazmat team from Orono, Maine.”

The spokesman told Fox News that the FBI has been notified, but that the ongoing investigation is being handled by the Bangor Police Department.

“There is no information to suggest the public at large is in any danger at all at this time,” the spokesman said.

A spokesperson for Collins, R-ME, told Fox News that the senator was “on her way home,” but that her husband is at the house.

There was no immediate indication of what first drew authorities to the letter.

The investigation into the suspicious letter comes after Collins played a high-profile role earlier this month in the Senate confirmation process for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by several women. After bipartisan calls, the White House directed the FBI to run a supplemental background investigation into the allegations. GOP senators who reviewed the final FBI report said the bureau found no evidence to corroborate the claims.

Collins, during her strong speech on the Senate floor explaining her decision to support Kavanaugh, said the confirmation process resembled a “caricature of a gutter-level political campaign” and said anti-Kavanaugh outside groups distorted the judge’s record with “over-the-top rhetoric.”

Collins voted in favor of Kavanaugh, who was confirmed on a 50-48 margin as the newest associate justice to the Supreme Court and sworn in last week.

But in the wake of Collins’ support, activists lashed out against her and her fellow Senate colleagues who voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

“Senator Susan Collins is the mother & grandmother of white women in America who gave us a Donald Trump presidency. The 53%,” tweeted Linda Sarsour, a far-left activist and a leader of the Women’s March that branded Collins a “rape apologist” after the speech. “She is a disgrace & her legacy will be that she was a traitor to women and marginalized communities. History will not treat her kindly.”

“A white woman Senator is talking about presumption of innocence that is never offered to Black men in America. You are watching white supremacy live on the Senate Floor,” Sarsour said even before Collins finished her speech.

Kat Calvin, the founder of anti-voter ID group “Spread the Vote” that claims to be non-partisan, urges people to publicly harass Collins over her voting decision.

“Never let Collins have a moment of peace in public again,” she wrote.

An anti-Collins fundraiser page raised nearly $3 million in pledges by the eve of Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote, with the money going to her future opponent.

“If you fail to stand up for the people of Maine and for Americans across the country, every dollar donated to this campaign will go to your eventual Democratic opponent in 2020,” the fund’s organizers wrote. “We will get you out of office.”

Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.