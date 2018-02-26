Authorities identify woman fatally stabbed in public library

The woman fatally stabbed at a public library in Massachusetts has been identified.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says 22-year-old Deane Stryker was at a table at the Winchester Public Library on Saturday when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao stabbed her multiple times with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Stryker suffered slash and stab wounds to her head and upper torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 77-year-old man who came to her aid was also hurt.

Stryker was a student at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine who hoped to become a doctor. James Herbert, president of the Portland, Maine, college, said he was “shocked and saddened” by the death.

Yao faces arraignment on a murder charge Monday. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.