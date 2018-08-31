State officials grant extension period amid DMV closures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — State officials are asking Idahoans to be patient as agencies across the state work to navigate software issues.

After DMV offices closed across the state following technological issues with new software, the Idaho Department of Transportation issued an extension for Idahoans trying to renew their licenses, giving them a grace period until October 31. Now, state officials say they’ve implemented an interim step allowing counties to begin issuing drivers’ licenses.

“This is currently one of the highest priorities in state government,” Governor C. L. “Butch” Otter said, according to a press release. “We have agreed to work closely with our partners in law enforcement and other affected stakeholders to identify, prioritize and resolve the issues creating backlogs and frustration at the Division of Motor Vehicles. To that end, my office is committed to getting the system up and running efficiently in the interim and ensuring the problems are fixed over the long-term.”