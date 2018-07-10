Australian rangers trap gigantic saltwater crocodile after decade-long hunt, officials say

July 10, 2018 KID News World News
A 15-foot, 1,300-pound saltwater croc was captured in Australia.  (NT Department of Tourism and Culture via AP)

A 15-foot saltwater crocodile was captured Monday in a region of Australia popular with tourists because it is thought to be safe from the reptiles, wildlife rangers said.

The 1,300-pound predator was caught about 185 miles from the ocean and about 19 miles downstream from Katherine Gorge, a major tourist attraction outside the town of Katherine, the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife officials said.

Authorities had been hunting the giant crocodile for a decade, ranger John Burke said.

“We’ve called it a lot of things over the years because it’s been so hard to catch,” Burke said.

In this Monday, July 9, 2018, photo provided by the Northern Territory Department of Tourism and Culture, a large crocodile is bound on a trailer after it was captured near Katherine, Australia. Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife said in a statement on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, it had trapped the 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) reptile only 30 kilometers (19 miles) downstream from Katherine Gorge, a major tourist attraction outside the Northern Territory town of Katherine. (NT Department of Tourism and Culture via AP)

“On record, this is the biggest saltwater crocodile removed from the Katherine management zone,” he said, referring to the part of the river where saltwater crocs are captured because they get too close to the tourist areas.

Saltwater crocodiles are a protected in Australia. Webb said the capture proved that the government protection program worked.

“It’s worrying, but it’s good that they’ve got an active program and they’ve got active traps,” he said.

The crocodile was taken to a farm outside Katherine where it’s likely to become the newest tourist attraction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

