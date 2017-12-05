Australian lawmaker says uncertainty won’t stop gay marriage

A leading opponent of marriage equality says Australia’s Parliament will legalize gay marriage this week despite some lawmakers’ concerns about whether Australian cake makers should have to cater for same-sex weddings.

Government minister Peter Dutton opposes gay marriage, but said on Wednesday he accepts that Parliament must allow it because a majority of Australia voters answering a postal survey said they want marriage equality.

Dutton says his fellow leading opponents in Parliament of gay marriage agree they should not stop a bill to allow same-sex marriage from becoming law.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether a baker who refused to provide a wedding cake for a gay couple was exercising artistic freedom and was exempt from Colorado anti-discrimination laws.