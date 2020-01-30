Australia wildfire overruns firefighters in minutes as 'day turns to night' in dramatic video

The terrifying speed at which a bushfire can move is on full display in a video released Tuesday by officials in Australia that showed a firefighting crew being overwhelmed by a wall of flames in a matter of minutes.

The Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade said on Facebook the footage from Jan. 4 showed the moment the Currowan Fire swept through an area in Shoalhaven, located about 120 miles south of Sydney.

“This goes to show what happens in just over 3 minutes,” the fire brigade said. “The crew continues for another 9 minutes on the ground bringing a massive positive outcome, with a complete safe crew, protected truck and property saved.”

In the video, filmed around 7 p.m., firefighters can be seen setting up to protect property in the Tomerong area when suddenly a southerly wind hit the area 10 minutes earlier than expected, pushing the fire through trees and across a road.

The winds hit at 62 miles per hour, the fire brigade said.

The footage shows the crews quickly leaving the area before the fire tears through.

In a matter of seconds, fire officials said that “day turns to night” before an “ember attack” commences, with the fire taking over the area.

One firetruck was left behind with a dashcam camera to capture the moment the flames overtook the area. Fire officials said the camera was able to continue filming after a crew member activated a cabin protection system that included cab sprays.

Water can be seen running down the windows as the spray system keeps the vehicle from also burning until the main fire front eventually passes.

The fire brigade said it released the video to remind people to adhere to warnings and alerts issued by authorities.

“People are reminded to adhere to the warnings when given from the appropriate services as this is not a pleasant place to be when a fire impacts at any time, especially at short notice,” Dunmore RFS said. “Ensure your Bushfire Plan is in place.”

Australia has faced a devastating bushfire season, with nearly 60 grass and bushfires still burning across the New South Wales state. Hot, dry, and windy conditions over the next several days are expected to increase the fire danger, according to the NWS Rural Fire Service.

An unprecedented fire season has claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed more than 26.2 million acres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.