Australia holds hope MH370 will be found as last search ends

Australia says it holds out hope that Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 will one day be found as the last search in the distant Indian Ocean is scheduled to end.

Malaysia announced last week that the seabed search by Texas-based company Ocean Infinity would end on Tuesday after the original 90-day time limit was extended twice.

Australian Transport Minister Michael McCormack said on Tuesday the four-year search for Flight 370 had been had been the largest in aviation history. He says the search had tested the limits of technology, and the capacity of experts and people at sea.

Malaysia signed a “no cure, no fee” deal with Ocean Infinity in January to resume the hunt for the plane.

No other search is scheduled.