Austin serial bombing suspect may have other devices 'out there,' cops uncover 'treasure trove of information'

Authorities boasted of uncovering a “treasure trove of information” about the dead 24-year-old man identified as being behind the string of bombings that rocked Austin, Texas this month — but officials warned other explosives may still be out there, and other collaborators may be on the loose.

The male suspect, who died during an early morning confrontation with police during which two more bombs were detonated, is believed to be responsible for all major Austin bombings since March 2, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Manley has not yet released the suspect’s name or discussed his background, adding officials are waiting for the medical examiner to confirm identification of the body. The motive also remains a mystery.

“We don’t know where this suspect has spent his past 24 hours, and therefore we still need to remain vigilant to make sure that no other devices have been left out in the community,” he told reporters.

Manley said communities surrounding Round Rock, where the suspect blew himself up as SWAT officers closed in, should “remain vigilant” as officials work to put together a timeline for where the suspect has been.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told “FOX & friends” the suspect did not destroy his digital footprint, and that there is a “treasure trove of information that should shed light on who he is, what he did, and why he was doing it.”

Abbott said the suspect, who is not ex-military, did not post things on social media beforehand that would be “red flags,” and that he lived with two roommates in Pflugerville, located about 20 miles north of Austin.

“Those two roommates have been talking to law enforcement,” Abbott said, adding they are not suspects at this time.

The Texas governor said authorities are now going to spend the next 24 hours trying to figure out if anyone else was working with the suspect, and if there are any other bombs out there.

FBI Agent Christopher Combs, head of the agency’s San Antonio office, said authorities have a “long day ahead” as they work to go through “exactly what happened.”

“We are concerned there may be other packages still out there, we need the public to remain vigilant, especially today as we go through the investigation,” Combs said.

AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING SUSPECT KILLED IN DRAMATIC CONFRONTATION; ID’D AS 24-YEAR-OLD MAN

Fred Milanowski, agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ Houston Field Division, told reporters that investigators believe the dead suspect built all of four of the package bombs that have blown up in Austin, but it’s “hard to say” whether he was acting alone.

He added that the bomb that killed the suspect was “a significant explosive device.”

When asked later if the suspect built bombs prior to the start of the spree in Austin, Milanowski responded: “We know when he bought some of the components. It’s hard to say whether he was building along the way”

Mayor Steve Adler thanked law enforcement for their work in bringing down the suspect, but urged residents to continue to report anything that appeared suspicious or out of place.

“There’s got to be an absolute sense of relief as well as gratitude for this army of law enforcement officials that have done,” he told “FOX & friends.”

The suspect’s death on Wednesday came a day after a package exploded as it passed along a conveyor belt at a FedEx shipping center in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio and about 60 miles southwest of Austin. One worker reported ringing in her ears and was treated at the scene.

AUSTIN PACKAGE BOMB ATTACKS TIMELINE

Later in the morning, police sent a bomb squad to a FedEx facility outside the Austin airport to check on a suspicious package. Federal agencies and police later said that package had contained an explosive that was successfully intercepted and that it, too, was tied to the other bombings.

Two men were injured on Sunday after a bomb exploded in an Austin neighborhood that was triggered by a trip wire, which officials said contained a “higher level of sophistication” than agents saw in three package bombs previously left on doorsteps.

The first was a package bomb that exploded at a northeast Austin home on March 2, killing 39-year-old Anthony Stephen House. Two more package bombs then exploded farther south on March 12, killing 17-year-old Draylen Mason, wounding his mother and injuring Esperanza Herrera, 75.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.