Austin man charged in hit-and-run that injured woman trying to prove she could 'run fast in heels,' cops say

An Austin man is facing charges for running over a woman as she attempted to sprint across a road to prove to she could “run fast in heels” and driving away, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News.

The woman was walking back from a local bar around 2:30 a.m. Saturday with her sister when an unidentified male asked if she could run in the shoes she was wearing. To prove her talents, the woman then started to run across the road.

A maroon SUV hit and dragged the woman roughly 15 yards during her attempt to get to the other side of an intersection along Interstate 35, the Austin Police Department said in the affidavit.

A witness told police the driver of the vehicle didn’t stop after hitting the woman, but rather “continued to drive east … until it was no longer in view.”

Police responded to the scene nearly 20 minutes later. They spotted the suspect’s vehicle nearby and identified the driver as Felipe Hernandez.

Hernandez, 21, told police “he knew he had hit someone, and proceeded through the northbound service road light, made a U-turn, and sat in his vehicle crying before returning to the scene,” the affidavit states.

The woman was transported to a hospital for a “brain bleed and needed immediate surgery,” according to police.

Hernandez has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony.