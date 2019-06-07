Austan Goolsbee: Pelosi 'stepped over the line' with reported remarks about imprisoning Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reported remarks about wanting to see President Trump imprisoned were “over the line,” according to a former Obama administration economic adviser.

Former Obama White House economic adviser Austan Goolsbee made the remarks Friday in an appearance on “Hannity.”

Rep. Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly made the remark while defending her stance against impeaching the president in an evening meeting earlier this week with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler and other top Democrats, according to Politico.

“I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” she said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting.

Host Dan Bongino asked Goolsbee if he took issue with Pelosi reportedly making those comments.

“I have somewhat of a problem with that, and I’m glad it wasn’t a public statement,” Goolsbee said. “I wasn’t there. I can’t verify she said that. If she did say that, I think that is over the line.”

However, Goolsbee added he believed Trump also committed a similar mistake multiple times during his presidency.

“It’s a line that the president of the United States, to be fair, is quite familiar with stepping over, too. Calling for people to be investigated for treason, pronouncing them guilty before there is any investigation,” he said.

“But, I certainly don’t think that it’s appropriate to either say you want the president in jail, or to say that you think the president should be impeached when there has been no investigation. We haven’t had any fact-finding. I think that is stepping over the line.”

