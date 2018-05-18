Aunt: Mom charged with stabbing daughter lost job, 'snapped'

The aunt of a Tulsa woman accused of stabbing her daughter 50 to 70 times, hitting her head with a pickaxe and setting their home on fire says the mother recently lost her job and “snapped” after being banned from her son’s graduation.

Police say 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad attacked the 11-year-old girl Monday and also bound and gagged two younger daughters who were found unharmed.

Officer Jeanne MacKenzie said Friday that the 11-year-old remains in critical condition.

Debrecka Fields told KHRH-TV that after her niece lost her job her mother, who cares for Ahmad’s two sons, prevented her from attending a commencement and Ahmad “thought herself into a nervous breakdown.”

Ahmad is being held on complaints of arson, child abuse and assault and battery with the intent to kill.