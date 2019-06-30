Attkisson: Reality at US southern border clashes with media's partisan narrative

Emmy award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson said media coverage of the U.S. southern border crisis doesn’t accurately reflect how Americans actually feel about the issue, during a Sunday segment on “Media Buzz with Howard Kurtz.”

Attkisson has journeyed to the border for a first-hand look at the chaos and says she plans to return in two weeks to continue investigating conditions on the ground. She also said the reality of the situation has been marred and obscured by biased media coverage.

“I don’t go with an agenda of what kind of story to prove or cover,” she said. “And what I hear when I’m there is far more reflective of what the polling shows nationally. A vast majority of the American public is compassionate and feeling about the problems that people have when they’re coming here.”

Attkisson specifically cited the town of Loredo, Texas, which has a large Hispanic population, saying it’s necessary for them to maintain strong borders, while still preserving their business relationship with Mexico.

“One of the most interesting stories was when I went to Loredo Texas. which has a Hispanic mayor, mostly Hispanic town, Hispanic run law enforcement. They are tough boy, on border security there and they explained why,” she said.

“There’s s criminal concern if they are not protective of the borer in their community. They also rely on business south of the border with their friends in Mexico, so it’s an integral relationship to Lorado. But it’s textured and nuanced, and much more like what you hear from the general public than what you may see represented on the news.”