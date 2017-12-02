Attempted arrest for drug trafficking leads to a shot being fired at troopers in Twin Falls

MGN Online

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – This morning in at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Twin Falls, Idaho State Police attempted to arrest two individuals suspected of drug trafficking.

The suspects are identified as Bonafacio Carlos Taffola, 24 and Arcenio Sosa Solorio, 26.

During the attempted arrest, one of the suspects pulled a pistol and took a shot at one of the ISP personnel on the scene.

There was just one shot fired and nobody was hit or injured. One of the suspects attempted to elude ISP troopers on foot but he was quickly taken into custody without further incident. Both suspects have been booked into the Twin Falls County Jail.

Thirty eight pounds of marijuana were taken as evidence from the suspects’ vehicle. Also seized was approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The approximate value of the drugs is $75,000.

This Aggravated Assault (firearms discharge) incident is now under investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department.