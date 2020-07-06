Atlanta street racers block intersection, perform 'donuts,' video shows

Dozens of street racers blocked off an intersection of midtown Atlanta to perform “donuts” late Saturday evening as spectators shot fireworks, video shows.

The video, posted on Facebook and shared with Channel 2 Action News, shows the street racers at the Peachtree Street overpass at Interstate 85 near the Brookwood Amtrak station.

The racers can be seen smoking their tires as their car spins in a circle. People are visible on the sides of the street watching and shooting off fireworks.

Participants told 11 Alive that the ordeal lasted for more than an hour.

The late Fourth of July festivities come amid a general uptick in street racing in Atlanta. According to the station, police cited more than 100 people and impounded nearly 30 vehicles after a street racing bust in May.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND SHOOTINGS RESULTS IN THE DEATHS OF AT LEAST 6 CHILDREN

Other street racing incidents have taken place on Interstate 285, inside an airport tunnel and at various parking lots, 11 Alive reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rise in street racing prompted at least one city official earlier this year to propose an ordinance that would fine not only the racers but those who show up to watch, Channel 2 Action News reported.