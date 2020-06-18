Atlanta police call out of work at 'higher than usual' rate after 2 officers charged in Rayshard Brooks death

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Atlanta police see ‘higher than usual number of callouts’ after charges announced against officers in Rayshard Brooks death

Atlanta police acknowledged that a “higher than usual” number of officers called out of work after prosecutors Wednesday announced charges in the police-involved death of Rayshard Brooks but disputed claims that a large number walked off the job.

The Atlanta Police Department also insisted that despite the callouts, it still had enough resources to maintain operations and respond to calls.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. on Wednesday announced 11 charges against fired former Officer Garrett Rolfe, including felony murder, and three charges against Officer Devin Brosnan, who has been reassigned. Rolfe could face the death penalty if convicted of felony murder.

After Howard’s news conference announcing the charges, some critics called for officers to walk off the beat — and rumors began to circulate on social media. But the Atlanta Police Department said repeatedly throughout the day that reports about officers resigning by the dozen were inaccurate.

Later in the evening, Jason Segura, president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 623, told Fox News that Atlanta officers were calling out, quitting or transferring to other jurisdictions. He said officers were concerned over a lack of due process since Rolfe was fired immediately after the shooting instead of being suspended, pending an investigation.

Segura also accused the district attorney of having political motives for rushing the case. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

– Attorney for fired Atlanta officer accused of murder says Rayshard Brooks ‘was not running away’ when he died

– Jesse Watters accuses Atlanta DA of ‘political overcharge’ in Brooks case

– Black Georgia sheriff says Brooks shooting was ‘completely justified’

– Seattle man living in CHOP sounds alarms over safety: ‘We’re sitting ducks in here’

‘Hannity’ Exclusive: Trump bashes ‘washed-up’ Bolton over forthcoming book, says ex-national security adviser ‘broke the law’

President Trump lashed out at John Bolton in an exclusive interview on “Hannity” on Wednesday night, saying his former national security adviser “broke the law” by writing a forthcoming book about his time in the Trump administration.

“He was a washed-up guy,” Trump told host Sean Hannity. “He couldn’t get Senate-confirmed, so I gave him a non-Senate-confirmed position. I could just put him there, see how we worked. And I wasn’t very enamored.”

After the “Hannity” interview, the president posted a couple of comments on Twitter about Bolton.

“Wacko John Bolton’s ‘exceedingly tedious’ (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories,” Trump wrote. “Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!”

Trump also retweeted a comment about Bolton that was posted by author Dinesh D’Souza. The president added: “President Bush fired him also! Bolton is incompetent!” Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– DOJ tries to block Bolton book by seeking injunction, temporary restraining order

– MSNBC’s Chris Hayes blasts Bolton over book

– Bolton says Putin ‘thinks’ he can play Trump ‘like a fiddle’

Trump tells ‘Hannity’ coronavirus is ‘fading away’ ahead of controversial Tulsa rally

President Trump said the coronavirus is “fading away” in an exclusive interview with “Hannity” on Wednesday as states continued to reopen and the president prepared for his first reelection campaign rally in months.

“We are starting up and it’s going to be very, very strong … ” Trump told host Sean Hannity at the tail end of a discussion of the economy. “We’re very close to a vaccine and we’re very close to therapeutics, really good therapeutics. But even without that, I don’t like to talk about that because it’s fading away. It’s going to fade away, but having a vaccine would be really nice and that’s going to happen.”

Trump’s comments came three days ahead of Saturday’s planned campaign rally in Tulsa. Oklahoma was one of six states to report record increases in the number of coronavirus cases Tuesday, along with Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Oregon coronavirus rule calls for face masks in 7 counties beginning next week

– Colorado woman tests positive for coronavirus for 2nd time

– Certain blood type may limit risk from COVID-19, other may hurt, study suggests

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund.

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park.

Bob Woodward publishing 2nd book on Trump before election.

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women, district attorney says

Al Qaeda leader taken out by ‘secret’ US missile filled with knives dubbed the ‘ninja bomb.’

US Navy sailors’ Bahrain sex-trafficking scandal exposed in new report.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

US weekly jobless claims remain high, second wave of layoffs blamed.

Truckers’ required insurance coverage could increase to $2M.

Court strikes down Trump rule that drugmakers disclose price.

SOME PARTING WORDS

“The Five’s” Greg Gutfeld gives his take on airlines banning alcohol on flights in response to COVID-19.

