Atlanta mayor makes impassioned plea after killing of 8-year-old near Black Lives Matter protest site

Atlanta mayor calls for citizens to stop ‘shooting each other’ after child’s killing: ‘Enough is enough’

In an emotional press conference Sunday night, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a full-throated call for citizens to stop “shooting each other up on our streets,” after an eight-year-old girl was shot and killed on the Fourth of July near a Wendy’s that has become a flashpoint of anti-police Black Lives Matter protests in the city.

Bottoms, a Democrat who is considered a potential running mate for Joe Biden, made the remarks as she fought through tears — and the nation endured a new rash of violence in cities nationwide. Sixty-three people were injured and 17 killed in Chicago, including two children, over the weekend; and in New York City, 44 were hurt and at least six killed.

“Enough is enough,” Bottoms said. “Enough is enough. We have talked about this movement that’s happening across America and this moment in time when we have the ears and the interests of people across this country and across this globe who are saying they want to see change. But the difference in this moment in time with the civil rights movement — the civil rights movement, there was a defined, common enemy. We’re fighting the enemy within when we are shooting each other up on our streets.” Click here for more on our top story.

Biden says he is going to ‘transform’ the nation if elected, fueling speculation

Joe Biden tweeted Sunday night that if he gets elected, his administration “won’t just rebuild this nation—we’ll transform it,” raising speculation online about what exactly in the country will be transformed.

The tweet comes after a politically charged Fourth of July weekend as the country works to manage a new surge in COVID-19 cases and tries to emerge from weeks of tense protests that have resulted in a widening divide between Democrats and Republicans.

Biden’s tweet did not specify what exactly he means by transforming the country. His critics from the left have expressed concern that he served in the upper echelon of government for over 40 years and didn’t help solve these major issues in the past. His critics from the right insist that a Biden White House will take marching orders from the Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the party. Click here for more.

Broadway star Nick Cordero dead at 41 after coronavirus battle, wife Amanda Kloots announces

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, 41, has died after a battle with the coronavirus that stretched for months, his wife announced Sunday night.

Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram: “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and had been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19. His fight had consisted of a leg amputation and multiple mini-strokes while battling several other ailments. Click here to read more.

