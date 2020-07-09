Atlanta man fatally shot helping driver jump their car: report

Authorities in Atlanta are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man on Sunday who was trying to help someone with their car at a city gas station where Secoriea Turner suffered a fatal gunshot the previous night.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Christopher Brooks, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police told 11 Alive that Brooks was helping the driver jump his car at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The station reported that the Chevron station is about a block from where Rayshard Brooks was killed after a struggle with police. The area has been hit hard by protesters that set the restaurant on fire. The station reported that police believe that the shooting may have been the result of a stray bullet. Two others were injured.

Gov. Brian Kemp, the state’s Republican governor, declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 National Guard troops after a weekend of violence in Atlanta left five people dead, including Turner.

“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” he said. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city.”

