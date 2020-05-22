Atlanta employee arrested for allegedly lying about COVID-19, FBI says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Georgia man was arrested by the FBI for defrauding the Atlanta-based company he worked for by allegedly lying about having the coronavirus, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a press release Thursday.

Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, allegedly faked a coronavirus doctor’s note, prompting his employer, an unidentified Fortune 500 company, to close the business for sanitizing.

“The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a statement. “We will take quick action through the Georgia COVID-19 Task Force to put a stop to criminals preying on Georgia companies and the public with Coronavirus-related fraud schemes.”

The company lost around $100,000 from closing the business and continuing to pay its employees Several of Davis’ coworkers also unnecessarily quarantined.

“Scammers continue to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic through a variety of means,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in a statement. “We receive numerous complaints every day and this case is a reminder that we remain vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting any wrongdoing related to the crisis.”

Davis has previously served a total of 18 months for three prison sentences since 2006, for theft, criminal damage to property and trespassing, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The FBI is investigating the case.