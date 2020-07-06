Atlanta cop borrows stranger's bike to catch up to runaway murder suspect

Atlanta police were able to track down and bust a fatal shooting suspect after a passing cyclist handed over his bike to help officers give chase, city officials announced.

Officers from Atlanta Police Department were closing in on Nicholas Fonseca, on June 30, two days after 37-year-old Andrew Scott Callahan was fatally gunned down in the Fourth Ward neighborhood of the city.

But as officers searching the area spotted Fonseca, 21, he immediately pedaled away on his own bike, police said.

The officers, who were on foot, gave chase but were initially unable to keep up – until they spotted another cyclist approaching, their body-worn camera footage shows.

GUN-RELATED ONLINE BUSINESSES BEMOAN GROWING BIG TECH’S SUPPRESSION OF THE SECOND AMENDMENT

“Let me borrow your bike, man,” the officer can be heard saying to the cyclist as he pedals toward him.

The man agrees, video shows, and takes his bag from the bike before saying, “OK,” before handing it over.

7 MEN ARRESTED AFTER HARASSING BLACK FAMILY WITH NAZI SALUTES ON OREGON BEACH: POLICE

The footage continues for more than three minutes as the officer and another cop catch up to Fonseca, who is seen on video lying on the sidewalk with his hands behind his back.

Inmate records show Fonseca is currently booked at Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commissioner of a felony.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the bike was later returned to its owner.