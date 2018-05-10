ATF agent shot last week in Chicago is out of hospital

A federal agent who was shot and wounded by a purported street-gang member in Chicago has been released from the hospital.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday announced the update on Twitter . The ATF agent, whose name hasn’t been released, was shot once in the face Friday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ernesto “Ernie” Godinez, who is listed by police as a gang member, is charged with forcible assault. Charging documents say he opened fire as authorities conducted a middle-of-the-night “covert” operation to fit a tracking device on a vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Godinez was arrested Monday night. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. More charges could be added later.