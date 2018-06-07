ATF agent shot in Indiana during law enforcement operation, agency says

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was shot during a law enforcement operation in Gary, Ind. on Thursday, according to the agency.

The ATF said on Twitter the agency’s Chicago Field Division is responding to “an agent being shot during an operation.”

The shooting took place near the intersection of 21st and Broadway in Gary, according to FOX32.

An ATF spokesman told Fox News the agent was in the city for a an “an enforcement operation” and was shot. The agent’s injury is “non-life threatening,” according to the spokesperson.

A suspect involved in the incident may have also been shot, but additional details were not immediately available.

Earlier this year, an undercover ATF agent was shot in the face in Chicago during a joint operation with the city’s police force.

ATF AGENT SHOT IN THE FACE DURING MISSION TO INVESTIGATE ILLEGAL GUNS IN CHICAGO

In 2017, the local ATF office in Gary sent 20 agents to Chicago, located about 30 miles away, to help local authorities combat the city’s gun violence epidemic. The agents joined dozens of law enforcement officials already in the city.

Before the announcement about the agent surge, President Trump tweeted: “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year!”

Fox News’ Ruth Ravve in Chicago and Greg Norman contributed to this report.