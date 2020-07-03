At least two dead, dozens injured as explosion rocks Turkish fireworks factory

At least two people died, and 74 left wounded after a Turkish fireworks factory was rocked by a series of explosions on Friday.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, more than 150 workers were inside the factory on the outskirts of the town of Hendek, Sakarya province, when the blasts occurred.

The ongoing outbursts were hindering efforts for firefighter teams to control the blaze.

Footage of the eruptions – which resonated miles away – showed a thick plume of smoke billowing in the sky above the factory, punctured by repeated sparks cracking the air.

The cause of the explosions remains under investigation, but as per the BBC, the incident has been described by officials as an “industrial accident.”