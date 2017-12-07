At least a dozen people injured, suspect ‘down’ after shooting at New Mexico school, official says

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said there was an active shooter at Aztec High School in New Mexico. (Google Earth)

At least a dozen people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a northern New Mexico high school Thursday morning, a law enforcement official told Fox News.

Authorities said the shooter was “down.”

At least two of those injured had been shot, officials said.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed reports of an active shooter around 9 a.m. local time, saying Aztec High School in Aztec, N.M. was on lockdown.

The school is located in the Four Corners region and is near the Navajo Nation, about 180 miles north of Albuquerque.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office told reporters that the unidentified shooter was “down,” but did not provide additional information.

No additional information was provided on the condition of those injured, KOB reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting happened inside the school, who was suspected of firing the shots and what condition the wounded were in.

On Facebook, law enforcement asked people to “avoid the area” while they secured the scene.

“Aztec High School is locked down and being evacuated. Please avoid the area. Parents can stage at 516 and Mesa Verde near the church to pick up their kids. We will update this as we learn more,” the post said.

Farmington Municipal Schools wrote on Facebook all schools in the district went into preventive lockdown due to the incident.

“We have no reason to think there is any threat in Farmington at this time, but we are taking this advance action in order to secure all of our schools. Your students’ safety is our primary concern,” the statement said.

In nearby Bloomfield, police said local schools were also lockdown as a precaution.

Fox News’ Ray Bogan contributed to this report.