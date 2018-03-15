At least 6 injured in Florida International University bridge collapse

At least six people were reportedly injured when a newly-built pedestrian bridge at Florida International University collapsed Thursday, leaving several vehicles trapped underneath the sprawling wreckage.

The structure, called the “Instant Bridge,” collapsed just before 2 p.m.

Miami police were told Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had recovered six people with injuries, Fox News confirmed.

Sweetwater Police Department told Fox News: “We’re just trying to save lives.”

The bridge, projected to be finished in early 2019, was set to link the university’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus, where an estimated 4,000 students live, according to the Miami Herald. The bridge was installed on Saturday, with many celebrating the new construction.