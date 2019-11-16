At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football playoff

At least two people, including one child, were injured Friday night in a shooting at a high school football playoff in Pleasantville, N.J.

Atlantic County officials said shots rang out in the third quarter of the game between Pleasantville and Camden high school teams, according to WPVI.

Officials said a young boy was shot while sitting in the stands. He was rushed to an area hospital, and his condition was unknown at the time of publication. There was also no confirmed information about his age.

A second person was injured and taken off the field in an ambulance.

There is no word about arrests at the time of publication.

“People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground,” is how one sports reporter present at the game described the scene.