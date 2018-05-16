At least 2 dead, hundreds of thousands without power after violent storms slam Northeast

A powerful storm system pummeled the Northeast on Tuesday with drenching rain, golf-ball-sized hail and damaging winds, leaving at least two people dead and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

An 11-year-old girl in New York was killed when strong winds sent a tree crashing onto the car she was unloading with her mother, FOX5 NY reported. Firefighters used power tools in an attempt to cut away the tree and rescue the girl. The girl’s mother suffered minor injuries.

A man in Connecticut was killed when a tree fell on his truck, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton told the Hartford Courant. Fallen trees blocking the roads forced first responders to use a boat to reach the man, who had died before they could arrive.

Boughton asked that state residents remain indoors for the duration of the evening.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan Counties. He deployed 125 members of the National Guard to help remove toppled trees and debris, and repair downed power lines across the state.

“New York has once again withstood the fury of Mother Nature and now is the time for the state and our local partners to get communities throughout the Mid-Hudson region up and running again,” Cuomo said.

Possible tornadoes were sighted and more than 130,000 customers lost power.

Lightning strikes led to vehicle and structure fires in New Jersey.

As many as 62,000 customers were reported overnight to have lost power across the state, according to NJ.com.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was prepared to use state resources as he monitored the storm, the outlet reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.