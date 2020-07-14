At least 17 shot in New York City as gun violence continues to soar

At least 17 people were shot in New York City on Monday — a tally that would be considered high for a weekend day, but is “astronomical” for early in the week, law enforcement sources said.

No borough was spared from the gunplay, but Brooklyn saw the most violence with 10 shooting incidents and a total of 12 victims, sources said.

“Those numbers would be high for a Friday or Saturday, but for a Monday they are astronomical,” said one high-ranking Brooklyn cop.

Seven of those shot in Brooklyn, including a 20-year-old man who was fatally blasted, were hit in five separate incidents in the borough’s 69th Precinct, which covers the Canarsie neighborhood, according to police and sources.

On Monday night in Canarsie, five people were shot in three separate shootings in a 15-minute span, authorities said.

At about 3 a.m. Monday in the same precinct, a 20-year-old man was gunned down in the lobby of a building on Williams Avenue near Stanley Avenue, cops said.

Outside of Brooklyn, two people were shot Monday in Manhattan, and one in each of the city’s three other boroughs, sources said.

One of the victims who was shot in Manhattan, a 17-year-old who was hit in the head while standing in the courtyard of the George Washington Houses in East Harlem, was clinging to life early Tuesday morning.

The remaining victims were all expected to survive.

Monday’s bloodshed followed a recent 15-hour stretch from midday Saturday into Sunday where another 15 people were shot in the Big Apple.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.