At least 15 Kentucky horses found shot to death at strip mine site, a 'battlefield for just horses', authorities say

At least 15 roaming horses were fatally shot at a Kentucky strip mine site, authorities said, describing it as a “battlefield for just horses.”

The horses were found along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line, WYMT-TV reported Tuesday. Some were as young as a year and others were pregnant, authorities said.

“This is very inhumane and it’s a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said. “It looked like a battlefield for just horses.”

The department is working with Dumas Rescue, an animal rescue group, to save any injured horses.

Tonya Conn, a spokeswoman for the group, said the horses had been scattered over a large area and that it appears they were hunted.

“Seeing them gunned down is … beyond horrific,” Conn said.

Those responsible could face animal cruelty charges, authorities said.