At least 12 dead in New York City apartment fire

December 28, 2017 KID News National News
At least six people were killed Thursday night at a large apartment fire in New York City's Bronx borough, officials said.

At least 12 people were killed and others were reported injured Thursday night after a massive fire broke out in a New York City apartment building, officials said.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) tweeted that more than 160 firefighters were on the scene of the four-alarm fire, located at a five-story walk-up apartment house in the Bronx. A previous tweet from the FDNY stated “15 serious injuries to civilians reported.”

The fire, which is now under control, reportedly broke out around close to 7 p.m. Thursday night. Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

Firefighters respond to a building fire Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York. The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in the Bronx apartment building has seriously injured more than a dozen of people. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The building had no elevator, The Associated Press reported, citing city records. Fire escapes were visible on the facade of the building.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary Eric Phillips confirmed six people died, but the death toll remains unclear. De Blasio is “being briefed right now at the school across the street” by officials, Phillips tweeted.

One witness, Xanral Collins, told the New York Post he saw a father running toward the building, but was unable to enter.

“I saw him screaming, ‘My babies are dead! My babies are dead!'” Collins said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah